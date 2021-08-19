Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $24.00. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 269 shares.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $797,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

