Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 1,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

