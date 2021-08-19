Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

