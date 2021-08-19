Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $34.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.62.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $24,316,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,588. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.