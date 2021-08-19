Convex Finance Price Tops $7.93 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00016792 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $152.05 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 62,391,298 coins and its circulating supply is 19,172,947 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

