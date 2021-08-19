Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

CNM stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

