Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.86

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 314431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

