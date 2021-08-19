CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.04

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.04 and last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 1840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.00.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

