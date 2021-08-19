Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $804.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

