Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $61.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.39 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $194.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $455.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.