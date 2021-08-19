CoTrader (COT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $5,481.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.30 or 0.00853561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00047351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00104099 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader's total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader's official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

