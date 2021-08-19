Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.93.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

