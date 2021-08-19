Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Couchbase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.93.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

