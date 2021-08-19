Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 96,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.61. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.