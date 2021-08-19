Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,159. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

