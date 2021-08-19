Cowen Trims Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price to $115.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cree by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cree by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,414 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

