Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,300 VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUZZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

