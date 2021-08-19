Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $42,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000.

IYC stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80.

