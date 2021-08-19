Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $209.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

