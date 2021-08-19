Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $32,000 in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,792. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

