Credit Suisse Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $286.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $283.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT opened at $247.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

