Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

PGPHF traded up $64.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,798.50. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,622.08. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $899.20 and a 1 year high of $1,825.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

