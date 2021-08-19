Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

