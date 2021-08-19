Critical Survey: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.79%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 1.91 $44.67 million $2.52 10.79 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alerus Financial beats American Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.