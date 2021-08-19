Crowns (CWS) Hits Market Cap of $15.10 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $8.05 or 0.00017343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,876,511 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

