Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 48.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $160,348.73 and $73.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00874269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

