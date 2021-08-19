Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0386 on Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00150783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.56 or 0.99871453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00910200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.31 or 0.06709136 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,733,732 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

