CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $53.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 7546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.