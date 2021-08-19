Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.