Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $220,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRG opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

