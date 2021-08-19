Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,161 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 18,144.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $64,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,326. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of HARP opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

