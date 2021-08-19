Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,243 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSII opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $815.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.