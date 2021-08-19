Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,158 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

