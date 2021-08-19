Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $233.58 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

