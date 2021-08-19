CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 4.4%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. 11,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several brokerages have commented on CURI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $17,974,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

