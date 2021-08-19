Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $66,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $14,454,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $13,710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $12,894,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

