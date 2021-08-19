CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of CVSI traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,042. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 92.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

