CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

