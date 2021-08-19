Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

