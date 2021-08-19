CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 399,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,809. The stock has a market cap of $240.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

