Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.01 billion and approximately $511.46 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,005,295,847 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,295,358 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

