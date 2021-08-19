Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cintas by 95.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $388.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.69. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

