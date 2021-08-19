Dakota Wealth Management Buys 525 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

