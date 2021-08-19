Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 324,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

