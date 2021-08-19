Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,417 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

