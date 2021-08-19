Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,600 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

