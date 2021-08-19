Daniel Bradbury Sells 644 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 114,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 149,275.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

