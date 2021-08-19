Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 277,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

