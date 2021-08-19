Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 85,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,261. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

