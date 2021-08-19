Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of DRI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,177. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $1,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,004 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,287,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 440.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

